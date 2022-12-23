Sequeler

de Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Mudanças na versão 0.8.2

há quase 2 anos
Tamanho instalado~153 MB
Tamanho do download41 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações27.066
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
Ajudahttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Contribuir com traduçõeshttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
