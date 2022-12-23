ParaPara

de Tanaka Takayuki
An image viewer without library

An image viewer in which images are displayed as one of three styles: single, spread (book), continuous (scrolling), and that supports jpg, png, bmp, ico, gif files. animated gifs are also supported.

Mudanças na versão 3.2.8

há aproximadamente 1 ano
Tamanho instalado~3 MB
Tamanho do download600 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações1.440
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site do projetohttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
Ajudahttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
Contribuir com traduçõeshttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.aharotias2.parapara

flatpak install flathub com.github.aharotias2.parapara

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.aharotias2.parapara
