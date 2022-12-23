ScanTailor Advanced

Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages

ScanTailor is an interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages. It performs operations such as:

  • page splitting,
  • deskewing,
  • adding/removing borders,
  • selecting content
  • ... and others.

You give it raw scans, and you get pages ready to be printed or assembled into a PDF or DjVu file. Scanning, optical character recognition, and assembling multi-page documents are out of scope of this project.

The ScanTailor version that merges the features of the "ScanTailor Featured" and "ScanTailor Enhanced" versions, brings new ones and fixes.

Mudanças na versão v1.0.16

há quase 5 anos
Tamanho instalado~9 MB
Tamanho do download4 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações8.308
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttps://github.com/4lex4/scantailor-advanced
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/4lex4/scantailor-advanced/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced

flatpak install flathub com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced

Para executar

flatpak run com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced