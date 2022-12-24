Popout3D

de PopoutApps
Instalar

Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.

Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.

Mudanças na versão 1.6.41

há aproximadamente 2 meses
Tamanho instalado~178 MB
Tamanho do download34 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações6.720
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttps://github.com/PopoutApps/popout3d
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d