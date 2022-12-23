Pinta

de Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

há 4 meses
flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
