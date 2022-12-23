Scram
Command line and graphical tool for probailistic risk analysis
SCRAM is a probabilistic risk analysis (PRA) tool. It can perform event tree analysis, static fault tree analysis, analysis with common cause failure models, probability calculations with importance analysis, and uncertainty analysis with Monte Carlo simulations. This tool can handle non-coherent fault trees, containing NOT logic.
SCRAM works with PRA models and constructs described in the Open-PSA Model Exchange Format.
A complementary GUI front-end is provided for visualization and manipulation of risk analysis models and reports.
Mudanças na versão 0.16.2
há mais de 5 anos
Tamanho instalado~156 MB
Tamanho do download25 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações945
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar