Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

Mudanças na versão v1.3.0

há 2 meses
Tamanho instalado~68 MB
Tamanho do download28 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações38.824
LicençaMIT License
Site do projetohttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
Ajudahttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.Gittyup