Mindustry

de Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

Mudanças na versão 145.1

há 4 dias
Tamanho instalado~256 MB
Tamanho do download134 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações29.901
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site do projetohttps://mindustrygame.github.io/
Contatohttps://discord.gg/mindustry
Ajudahttps://mindustrygame.github.io/wiki/
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/Anuken/Mindustry
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

Instalação manual

flatpak install flathub com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.Anuken.Mindustry