Manga Reader
de George Florea Bănuș
Manga Reader for local files
Manga reader for local files.
Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.
Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).
Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.
Can bookmark mangas.
Configurable keyboard shortcuts.
Mudanças na versão 2.1.0
há 2 meses
Tamanho instalado~905 KB
Tamanho do download491 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações7.137
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Outros apps de George Florea Bănuș
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar