Manga Reader for local files

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

Mudanças na versão 2.1.0

há 2 meses
Tamanho instalado~905 KB
Tamanho do download491 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações7.137
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.georgefb.mangareader

