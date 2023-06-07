Geekbench 6
Cross-platform system benchmark
Geekbench 6 is a cross-platform benchmark that measures your system's performance with the press of a button. How will your mobile device or desktop computer perform when push comes to crunch? How will it compare to the newest devices on the market? Find out today with Geekbench 6.
Needs to be run on the command line.
Mudanças na versão 6.1.0
há 2 meses
- Nenhum registro de alterações fornecido
Tamanho instalado~228 MB
Tamanho do download228 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações0
LicençaProprietário