Teleport

Instalar
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela

Share files over the local network

Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.

Mudanças na versão 0.0.1

há mais de 4 anos
Tamanho instalado~2 MB
Tamanho do download1 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações9.522
LicençaAGPL-3.0+
Site do projetohttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.frac_tion.teleport

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.frac_tion.teleport

Para executar

flatpak run com.frac_tion.teleport