Boatswain

de Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

Mudanças na versão 0.3.0

há 4 meses
Tamanho instalado~2 MB
Tamanho do download514 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações6.860
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
Relatar um problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

Tags:
deckelgatostream deckstreaming