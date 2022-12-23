Missile Math

A plane flying shooter game

Test your aerial maneuvers to be the best pilot in the skies. Blast enemy airplanes and avoid rapid fire while flying. Play Math Mode to outwit your enemies using your quick number and computational skills.

Mudanças na versão 1.0

há aproximadamente 4 anos
Tamanho instalado~152 MB
Tamanho do download41 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações14.426
LicençaProprietário
Site do projetohttps://terminaltwo.com/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.missilemath

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.missilemath

Para executar

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.missilemath