Midnightmare Teddy

Shoot and survive

You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!

Mudanças na versão 1.0

há mais de 4 anos
Tamanho instalado~139 MB
Tamanho do download40 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações13.781
LicençaProprietário
Site do projetohttps://terminaltwo.com/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Para executar

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy