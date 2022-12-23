EDuke32

de Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
Instalar
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

  • Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
  • Voxel assets
  • Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
  • Gamepad support
  • Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.

Mudanças na versão 20230609-10312-c126d1ea3

há 14 dias
Tamanho instalado~23 MB
Tamanho do download11 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações18.627
LicençaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Site do projetohttps://www.eduke32.com/
Ajudahttps://wiki.eduke32.com
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.eduke32.EDuke32

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.eduke32.EDuke32

Para executar

flatpak run com.eduke32.EDuke32
Tags:
3dbuilddukeduke32gamenukemshooter