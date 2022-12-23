Dropbox

Instalar
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela

Access your files from any computer

Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.

Mudanças na versão 176.4.5108

há 10 dias
Tamanho instalado~115 MB
Tamanho do download114 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações182.746
LicençaProprietário
Site do projetohttp://www.dropbox.com
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.dropbox.Client

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.dropbox.Client

Para executar

flatpak run com.dropbox.Client