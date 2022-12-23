syncBackup

de Darhon Software
darhon.com
Instalar
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela

Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

Mudanças na versão 2.0.1

há aproximadamente 1 ano
Tamanho instalado~4 MB
Tamanho do download516 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações6.361
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site do projetohttps://darhon.com/syncbackup
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/syncBackup/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.syncbackup

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.syncbackup

Para executar

flatpak run com.darhon.syncbackup