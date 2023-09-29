Buckets
de One Part Rain, LLC
Quick, simple and private family budgeting app
Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.
Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.
Mudanças na versão 0.71.1
há 4 meses
(Compilado há 3 meses)
- Nenhum registro de alterações fornecido
Tamanho instalado~215.02 MiB
Tamanho do download75.02 MiB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações979