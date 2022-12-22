Simple Diary
de Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Mudanças na versão v0.4.3
há 8 meses
Tamanho instalado~582 KB
Tamanho do download194 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações2.656
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar