Bitwig Studio

de Bitwig GmbH
Modern music production and performance

Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>

Mudanças na versão 4.4.10

há 3 meses
Tamanho instalado~513 MB
Tamanho do download312 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações57.361
LicençaProprietário
Site do projetohttps://www.bitwig.com/
Contatohttps://www.bitwig.com/contact/
Ajudahttps://www.bitwig.com/learn/
Perguntas frequenteshttps://www.bitwig.com/support/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.bitwig.BitwigStudio

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.bitwig.BitwigStudio

Para executar

flatpak run com.bitwig.BitwigStudio
audiobitwigdawmidi