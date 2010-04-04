Bitwig Studio
de Bitwig GmbH
Modern music production and performance
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>
Mudanças na versão 4.4.10
há 3 meses
Tamanho instalado~513 MB
Tamanho do download312 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações57.361
LicençaProprietário
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar