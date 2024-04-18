Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

de Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Instalar
Doar
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Mudanças na versão 3.0.0

há aproximadamente 1 mês
(Compilado há aproximadamente 8 horas)
  • Nenhum registro de alterações fornecido

  • Construído pela comunidade

    Este aplicativo foi desenvolvido abertamente por uma comunidade de voluntários e disponibilizado sob a licença MIT License.
    Participar
Tamanho instalado~269.25 MiB
Tamanho do download108.95 MiB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64, aarch64
Etiquetas:
linuxflatpak