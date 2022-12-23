Albion Online

MMORPG open medieval fantasy game

Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.

Mudanças na versão 1.0.34.184

há mais de 5 anos
Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

Para executar

flatpak run com.albiononline.AlbionOnline