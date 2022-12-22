Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!
You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.
Mudanças na versão 0.24.2
há 5 meses
Tamanho instalado~107 MB
Tamanho do download83 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações11.097
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
