Help Karambola on his quest to rescue his emotional fruit people friends from the power of dark thoughts in this short hand-drawn point-and-click puzzle adventure

In the middle of the summer, a pack of evil bird-thoughts attacked a peaceful village of emotional fruit-people. They have been separated, each sent into a different season, focused on their own loneliness and internal landscape of troubles. If you wish, help Karambola on his quest to rescue his friends from the power of dark thoughts.

Karambola is Agata Nawrot’s debut, nominated for A MAZE Awards in 2017, officially selected for festivals NowPlayThis and Digital Cultures. It’s a short surreal story for point-and-click adventure lovers and gentle souls, contains logical puzzles, handmade graphics, original music, and is altogether a rather contemplative and heartwarming experience.

Mudanças na versão 1.6.6

há 9 meses
Tamanho instalado~308 MB
Tamanho do download194 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações1.450
LicençaProprietário
Site do projetohttps://holypangolin.com/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.agatanawrot.karambola

flatpak install flathub com.agatanawrot.karambola

Para executar

flatpak run com.agatanawrot.karambola