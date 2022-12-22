Metronome

de Adrien Plazas
adrienplazas.com
Keep the tempo

Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.

You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.

Mudanças na versão 1.3.0

há 8 dias
Tamanho instalado~2 MB
Tamanho do download705 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações14.052
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome
Relatar um problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.adrienplazas.Metronome

