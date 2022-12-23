Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Mudanças na versão 32.0.0.465

há mais de 2 anos
Tamanho instalado~18 MB
Tamanho do download11 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações146.786
Licençahttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
Site do projetohttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Para executar

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
