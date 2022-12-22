Dice Roller
de Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
Mudanças na versão 1.1.3
há quase 4 anos
Tamanho instalado~509 KB
Tamanho do download229 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações3.991
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Outros aplicativos no grupo GNOMEMais
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar