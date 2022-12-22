Quadrix

de Jean-François Alarie
Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

Mudanças na versão 1.6.5

há aproximadamente 2 meses
Tamanho instalado~242 MB
Tamanho do download94 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações2.820
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttps://quadrix.chat
Contatohttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
Perguntas frequenteshttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

