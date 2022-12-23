OpenBoard
de Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.
Mudanças na versão 1.6.4
há aproximadamente 1 ano
Tamanho instalado~142 MB
Tamanho do download65 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações57.119
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
