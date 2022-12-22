Parallel Launcher

Modern N64 Emulator

Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.

Tamanho instalado~760 MB
Tamanho do download531 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações34.639
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site do projetohttps://parallel-launcher.ca
Ajudahttps://parallel-launcher.ca/doc/parallel-launcher-manual.pdf
Relatar um problemahttps://gitlab.com/parallel-launcher/parallel-launcher/-/boards/2128467
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher

