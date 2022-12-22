Time Cop

de Kenton Hamaluik
Instalar
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela

A time tracking app that respects your privacy and gets the job done without getting too fancy

A time tracking app that respects your privacy and gets the job done without getting too fancy.

Features:

  • Offline-only, mobile-centric design
  • Runs on Linux, iOS, and Android
  • Fully private—there is no tracking / spying / advertising / etc
  • Keep track of tasks with multiple parallel timers that can be started with the tap of a button
  • Associate timers with projects to group your work (or don't)
  • Start, stop, edit, and delete timers whenever with no fuss
  • Export data as a .csv file, filtered by timespans and projects
  • Export the app's database for full access to all of its data
  • Automatic light mode / dark mode based on your device settings
  • Localized in several languages (thanks to Google Translate): English, Arabic, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional)
  • Open source (licensed under Apache-2.0)—fork away (https://github.com/hamaluik/timecop)

Mudanças na versão 1.8.0

há 7 meses
Tamanho instalado~27 MB
Tamanho do download11 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações4.007
LicençaApache License 2.0
Site do projetohttps://timecop.app/en/
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/hamaluik/timecop
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/ca.hamaluik.Timecop

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub ca.hamaluik.Timecop

Para executar

flatpak run ca.hamaluik.Timecop