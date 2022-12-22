Dconf Editor

de The GNOME Project
Verificado
InstalarDoar
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

Mudanças na versão 43.0

há 9 meses
Tamanho instalado~1 MB
Tamanho do download468 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações67.831
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
Contribuir com traduçõeshttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
Relatar um problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Para executar

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
Tags:
configurationsettings