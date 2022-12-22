Nestopia

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.

Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.

Mudanças na versão 1.51.1

há quase 2 anos
Tamanho instalado~6 MB
Tamanho do download2 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações42.609
LicençaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Site do projetohttp://0ldsk00l.ca/nestopia/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

Para executar

flatpak run ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia