Flathub Logo

IRPF 2024

de Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Instalar
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

Mudanças na versão 1.0

há 7 dias
(Compilado há aproximadamente 5 horas)
  • Nenhum registro de alterações fornecido

  • Proprietário

    Este aplicativo não foi desenvolvido abertamente, portanto apenas seus desenvolvedores sabem como ele funciona. Pode ser inseguro de modos difíceis de detectar e pode ser alterado sem supervisão.
Tamanho instalado~263.88 MiB
Tamanho do download103.13 MiB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Etiquetas:
dirpfimpostoirpfreceitanetlinuxflatpak