IRPF 2024
de Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Main window
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)
IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.
Mudanças na versão 1.0
há 7 dias
(Compilado há aproximadamente 5 horas)
- Nenhum registro de alterações fornecido
Tamanho instalado~263.88 MiB
Tamanho do download103.13 MiB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64