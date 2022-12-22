Vintage Story
de Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game
To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.
Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.
Mudanças na versão 1.18.5
há aproximadamente 1 mês
Tamanho instalado~557 MB
Tamanho do download479 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações16.212
LicençaProprietário
