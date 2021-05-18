Cambalache
de Juan Pablo Ugarte
Create GTK User Interfaces
Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.
Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.
