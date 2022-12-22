RedNotebook
de Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal
Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.
Mudanças na versão 2.29.6
há aproximadamente 2 meses
Tamanho instalado~7 MB
Tamanho do download2 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações29.983
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar