Elastic
de Alexander Mikhaylenko
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
Mudanças na versão 0.1.3
há 3 meses
Tamanho instalado~541 KB
Tamanho do download158 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações2.921
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
