BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

Mudanças na versão 1.12.2.1

há 2 meses
Tamanho instalado~59 MB
Tamanho do download22 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações9.251
LicençaApache License 2.0
Site do projetohttps://bluebubbles.app/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Para executar

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles