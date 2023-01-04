Jahresarbeit 2003

Zainstaluj
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Find the largest area of connected squares

The program "Jahresarbeit 2003" was created as an annual work in the subject of computer science. After starting the game you will see a 9x9 field with different coloured squares. Arrows can be seen at the edge of the field, which are used to move the rows and columns in which the squares are located. Connected squares of the same colour form an area which can be removed by clicking on it. The aim of the game is to remove areas as large as possible in the shortest possible time. The game is over when all squares have been removed or there is no longer any way of removing the remaining squares. However, you should use as few clicks as possible to remove all squares, as these will reduce the final score.

Zmiany w wersji 2.0

ponad rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~4 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania2 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje1060
LicencjaGNU General Public License v2.0 only, , SIL Open Font License 1.1, , Apache License 2.0
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/christianrauch/Jahresarbeit-2003
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.christianrauch.Jahresarbeit-2003

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.christianrauch.Jahresarbeit-2003

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.christianrauch.Jahresarbeit-2003