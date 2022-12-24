Calculus

od Carlos
Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

flatpak install flathub com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus