Calculus
od Carlos
Compute derivatives and integrals
A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.
- Compute derivatives
- Compute integrals
- Plot the original expression and result within a given range
If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:
- English
- Portuguese
- Italian
- Spanish (outdated)
- Slovakian (outdated)
Zmiany w wersji 1.5.2
ponad rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~109 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania34 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje10 696
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji