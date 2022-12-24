Bookworm

Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader

Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.

Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.

This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.

Zmiany w wersji 1.1.2

prawie 4 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~149 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania40 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje54 606
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://babluboy.github.io/bookworm
Pomochttps://github.com/babluboy/bookworm/wiki
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/babluboy/bookworm/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.babluboy.bookworm

flatpak install flathub com.github.babluboy.bookworm

flatpak run com.github.babluboy.bookworm
bookwormcbrcbzcomicebookepubmobipdfreader