Regex Tester
od Artem Anufrij
A simple app for testing regular expressions
A regular expression is a special text string that describes a search pattern. Regex Tester shows all matches of search pattern in a string.
Zmiany w wersji 0.1.5
ponad 5 lat temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~96 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania20 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje9395
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
