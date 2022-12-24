Cipher

od Shubham Arora
Zainstaluj
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

Zmiany w wersji 2.5.0

ponad 3 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~97 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania20 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje6336
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher
Pomochttps://shubhamarora.in
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

Inne aplikacje stworzone przez Shubham Arora

gitIgnore

.gitignore reference for various languages

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.arshubham.cipher

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.arshubham.cipher
Tagi:
ciphercryptcryptography