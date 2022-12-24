krop
od Armin Straub
A tool to crop PDF files
krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.
A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).
Zmiany w wersji 0.6.0
około 3 lata temu
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
