Tanaka Takayuki

An image viewer without library

An image viewer in which images are displayed as one of three styles: single, spread (book), continuous (scrolling), and that supports jpg, png, bmp, ico, gif files. animated gifs are also supported.

Zmiany w wersji 3.2.8

około rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~3 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania600 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje1440
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
Pomochttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
Zaproponuj tłumaczeniehttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.aharotias2.parapara

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.aharotias2.parapara

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.aharotias2.parapara
