Bless

od Alexandros Frantzis
Zainstaluj

Gtk# Hex Editor

Bless is a binary (hex) editor, a program that enables you to edit files as a sequence of bytes. It is written in C# and uses the Gtk# bindings for the GTK+ toolkit.

Zmiany w wersji 0.6.3

ponad 2 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~89 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania33 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje9811
LicencjaGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/afrantzis/bless
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.afrantzis.Bless

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.afrantzis.Bless

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.afrantzis.Bless