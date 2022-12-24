Bless
od Alexandros Frantzis
Gtk# Hex Editor
Bless is a binary (hex) editor, a program that enables you to edit files as a sequence of bytes. It is written in C# and uses the Gtk# bindings for the GTK+ toolkit.
Zmiany w wersji 0.6.3
ponad 2 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~89 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania33 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje9811
LicencjaGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji