Command line and graphical tool for probailistic risk analysis

SCRAM is a probabilistic risk analysis (PRA) tool. It can perform event tree analysis, static fault tree analysis, analysis with common cause failure models, probability calculations with importance analysis, and uncertainty analysis with Monte Carlo simulations. This tool can handle non-coherent fault trees, containing NOT logic.

SCRAM works with PRA models and constructs described in the Open-PSA Model Exchange Format.

A complementary GUI front-end is provided for visualization and manipulation of risk analysis models and reports.

