Gittyup

od Gittyup Community
@Murmele używając GitHub
ZainstalujDarowizna
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

Zmiany w wersji v1.3.0

2 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~68 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania28 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje38 824
LicencjaMIT License
Strona projektuhttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
Pomochttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.Gittyup