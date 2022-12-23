Protontricks

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Zmiany w wersji 1.10.3

około 2 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~59 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania17 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje340 460
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
Pomochttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.Matoking.protontricks
Tagi:
protonsteamwinewinetricks